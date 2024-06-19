Irene Rodeo ready to round up some fun!

(RIGHT) Casey Hume of Brodhed, WI in the Calf Roping event in last year’s Irene Rodeo. (Photo/ Faydra Christensen) Renae Hansen | Editor The Little Town in the Valley will swell to well above its normal size next weekend as Irene takes their turn in the lineup of summer celebrations that take place in our area…