Irene-Wakonda has fun with Halloween

I-W students Lara Spurrell, Adeline Wiarda, and Ava Nelson dressed up for Halloween on Tuesday, Oct. 31 (photo/Riva Sharples). Riva Sharples | Writer Last week, students in the Irene-Wakonda School District had great fun dressing up for Halloween. At both the elementary and high schools, many students spent October 31 in costume and enjoyed parties…