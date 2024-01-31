Irene-Wakonda selling honey made by the school’s bees

Irene-Wakonda’s Landra Knodel (left) and student Katelyn Tallmen sell honey during a recent basketball game. (photo/Riva Sharples) Riva Sharples | Writer Students in Irene-Wakonda’s Bee Club have a sweet deal for area residents; for just $10, you can buy a one-lb bottle of honey made by Irene-Wakonda’s colony of bees and harvested by Irene-Wakonda students.The…
Latest News
