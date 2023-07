Irene-Wakonda teacher selected to learn beekeeping

Landra Knodel Riva Sharples | Writer Irene-Wakonda science teacher Landra Knodel has won a grant to learn beekeeping, as well as other skills, to help promote science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) subjects in school curriculum. Knodel is one of a dozen educators in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota selected to train in beekeeping,…