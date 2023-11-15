Irene-Wakonda Veterans Day program a success

The I-W Elementary School Chorus, led by music teacher Ashley McCue, performs the U.S. Armed Forces Medley (photo/Riva Sharples). Riva Sharples | Writer The annual Veteran’s Day program hosted by I-W’s FCCLA and Student Council, held Wednesday, Nov. 8, was another great success, bringing together veterans, community members, and students for another year to thank…