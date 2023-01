Irene Woman Publishes Children’s Book

Riva Sharples “Inky Dinky and Dinky Doo” is a story about two mischievous mice and their grand adventures. The new children’s book was written and illustrated by Irene resident Cleo Waters. Waters, who has five grown children, 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, decided to write the book to memorialize the stories about the two imaginary…