Anthony De La Torre and Dashel Spurrell cross home plate. (Photo/Submitted by Jamie Edberg) Riva Sharples | Writer After a two-year hiatus, the Irene Carnivals Amateur Baseball team is back under the leadership of Mike King, I-W Athletic Director, community member, and volunteer coach.“We started the team up again because we had a decent amount…
Latest News
- Remembering D-Day 80 years later
- Irene’s Amateur Baseball Team re-formed this year
- Memorial Day shooting in Centerville
- “Adventure Begins at Your Library” – Summer Reading programs kick off this week
- Viborg Food Pantry hosts Cook Off
- Paul Frankus, Jr.
- Victor Koehn
- R. Lee Corbin
- Zachary Frankus
- Carrol Ann Heidebrecht