Irene’s Amateur Baseball Team re-formed this year

Anthony De La Torre and Dashel Spurrell cross home plate. (Photo/Submitted by Jamie Edberg) Riva Sharples | Writer After a two-year hiatus, the Irene Carnivals Amateur Baseball team is back under the leadership of Mike King, I-W Athletic Director, community member, and volunteer coach.“We started the team up again because we had a decent amount…