Irene’s first Fall Fest was held Saturday, October 26. Despite wind and cooler temperatures, a good crowd came out to celebrate fall in the park. The event included hayrides, vendors, a maze, kids games, a petting zoo, food trucks, and more. (Photo/Submitted)…
Latest News
- Irene’s first Fall Fest a success
- Election Day is 5 days away – all the info you need to be ready
- Bearcat’s McConniel crowned State B Cross Country Champion
- Clifford Sherard
- Diane Allie (Rang) Bendt
- Kellin “Kelly” Duane DeVries
- Ferdig and Niederbaumer compete at state cross country
- Preheim runs at state meet
- Shubeck and Hansen compete at state cross country meet
- Tornadoes fall in first round of playoffs