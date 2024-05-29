Irene’s Sunday in the Park happening this weekend

May 29, 2024 | Home, News

Riva Sharples | Writer Irene’s Sunday in the Park is truly a community-wide event. Though it takes place mostly at Lloyd Mork North Park in Irene, the annual celebration brings together many organizations and individuals in the community, who work together to put on a family-friendly day of fun that offers a little something for…

