Jacobsen New Strength and Conditioning Coach at VHHS

Cory Jacobsen, Head Strength and Conditioning Coach at the Viborg-Hurley School. Renae Hansen | Writer If you’ve noticed that “kids these days” seem bigger and more muscular than they did when you were young, it’s not just your imagination. We’ve been lucky to have a great athletic program at the Viborg-Hurley School for quite some…