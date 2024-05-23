Erik Dods and his wife. (Photo/Submitted) Monique R. Hurtado | Writer When Jamie Buteyn was appointed Interim Sheriff last fall, one of many tasks he was faced with was organizing the evidence room. Inventorying and organizing all the evidence would be quiet an undertaking, Sheriff Buteyn knew he need someone who was meticulous and organized…
Latest News
- Groundbreaking held as plans move forward to replace the original Parker School
- Meet the Candidates of Turner County Commission-District 4
- Town of Chancellor recalls board member in rare election process
- Irene home a total loss after fire
- Viborg-Hurley School District celebrates Class of 2024 Commencement
- French foreign exchange student enjoyed her year in Irene-Wakonda
- Twenty-five I-W students graduate from Sixth Grade
- Meet the new Turner County Veterans Officer
- Jail cells removed the Turner County Courthouse to make room for evidence room
- Deborah Jo Pease