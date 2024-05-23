Jail cells removed the Turner County Courthouse to make room for evidence room

Erik Dods and his wife. (Photo/Submitted) Monique R. Hurtado | Writer When Jamie Buteyn was appointed Interim Sheriff last fall, one of many tasks he was faced with was organizing the evidence room. Inventorying and organizing all the evidence would be quiet an undertaking, Sheriff Buteyn knew he need someone who was meticulous and organized…