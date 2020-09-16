Jans named interim Turner County Director of Equalization

Dawn Rye | Writer

During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting, a motion was made after an executive session to hire Renee Jans as the interim Director of Equalization.

Jans said she was interested in the position and had concerns about not having the authority to make decisions.

Chairman Lyle VanHove noted the board has discussed separating the Director of Equalization and Planning and Zoning Director position. He asked what is her opinion was on that?

Jans commented she had not given the planning and zoning director position a lot of thought. She said from her understanding that position takes up a lot of time and assessments suffer.

Commissioner Mick Miller questioned which decisions is not authorized to make?

Jans explained some bills need to be paid and she doesn’t have the authority to take care of them.

Miller asked if the commissioners could give her temporary authority to make office decisions?

State’s Attorney Katelynn Hoffman said she doesn’t see that as a problem.

Jans noted she didn’t want to make decisions that she was not supposed to make.

Commissioner Jared Hybertson asked if the office is short-handed.

Jans explained the office is short handed and they are currently working on building permits.

“Personally, I’m more than qualified for the position,” noted Jans.

Vanhove asked if there are certifications she needs to be qualified?

Auditor Shelia Hagemann said she is certified to run the office.

Jans explained she just received her five-year renewal certifications, which means she needs to attend workshops, conferences and schools.

She noted when she attends a school, she tries to pick classes that will benefit her and strengthen her weak areas.

VanHove asked which position would be more comfortable; equalization or planning and zoning?

Jans said she would take on being the director of planning and zoning if required. She noted her passion is for the assessment part of her job.