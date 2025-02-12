Jena Campbell named Outstanding Earth and Space Science Teacher

Feb 12, 2025 | Home, News

Renae Hansen | Editor The South Dakota Science Teaching Association (SDSTA) is proud to recognize four South Dakota teachers for their outstanding efforts to provide extraordinary opportunities and support for students to succeed in science. Among those receiving this honor is Jena Campbell from Viborg-Hurley Middle School, who has been named SDSTA’s 2025 Outstanding Earth…

