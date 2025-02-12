Renae Hansen | Editor The South Dakota Science Teaching Association (SDSTA) is proud to recognize four South Dakota teachers for their outstanding efforts to provide extraordinary opportunities and support for students to succeed in science. Among those receiving this honor is Jena Campbell from Viborg-Hurley Middle School, who has been named SDSTA’s 2025 Outstanding Earth…
Latest News
- Turner County resident witness to history
- Journeys by Jodi takes off
- Jena Campbell named Outstanding Earth and Space Science Teacher
- Tornadoes reveal new banners
- Marion Fire Department holds annual pancake feed
- Emergency rescue at Turner County Courthouse
- Nola Van Beek
- Tornado girls defeat Cubs on senior night
- Centerville boys win one on the road, one at home on senior night
- Eagles boys’ win one, lose one