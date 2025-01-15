Judge Cheryle Gering reappointed as Presiding Judge of First Judicial Circuit

PIERRE, S.D.—Chief Justice Steven R. Jensen announced today the reappointment of the Honorable Cheryle Gering as Presiding Judge for the First Judicial Circuit. Judge Gering’s reappointment follows the reselection of Jensen as Chief Justice of the South Dakota Supreme Court.Pursuant to Article V, Section 11 of the South Dakota Constitution, presiding judges are appointed by…