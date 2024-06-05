June is National Dairy Month

Renae Hansen | Editor National Dairy Month, a month long celebration of the contributions of the dairy industry, is celebrated every year during the month of June. National Dairy Month originated as National Milk Month in 1937 as a way to promote drinking milk to United States consumers, since there was a production surplus at…

