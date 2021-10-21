Keeping themselves in check

By | Posted October 21st, 2021 |

Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor

The Parker City Council met in regular session on Monday, October 11 at 7 p.m. at City Hall.  The meeting was short and sweet with no public in attendance.

Council members discussed a couple new resolutions to keep checks and balances in place for the operation of the city office.

The first resolution No. 21.1011.01 is a resolution enacting and Internal Control Policy.  This basically puts rules in place to ensure there is accountability for financial transactions of incoming funds, as well as outgoing funds, payroll, and vendor checks.  This also covers funds involving the rubble site, the swimming pool and petty cash funds.

The second resolution No. 21.1011.02 adopts a resolution dealing with Conflict of Interest for elected and appointed officials of the city.  In order to prevent any conflict of interest that may result, the resolutions provides that an Official may not have a personal financial interest in any City transaction for the purchase of labor or services, materials or supplies, or real or personal property that belongs to the City.   Exceptions to this rule are provided for in the resolution and include allowing the Official with the conflict to recuses themselves from participation in the decision for which there is a conflict of interest.

