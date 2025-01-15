Know your Neighbor

Schlat with her son and four daughters. (Photo/Submitted) Tory Schlaht Monique R. Hurtado | Writer The Pioneer Medical Clinic in Parker recently welcomed a new member to their clinic, Certified Nurse Practitioner Victoria “Tory” Schlaht. Tory comes to us from Sioux Falls where she resides with her five children—her eighteen-year-old son and four daughters ages…