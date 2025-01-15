Schlat with her son and four daughters. (Photo/Submitted) Tory Schlaht Monique R. Hurtado | Writer The Pioneer Medical Clinic in Parker recently welcomed a new member to their clinic, Certified Nurse Practitioner Victoria “Tory” Schlaht. Tory comes to us from Sioux Falls where she resides with her five children—her eighteen-year-old son and four daughters ages…
Latest News
- Jongeling retiring from Chancellor Fire Department after 61 years
- Southeastern Electric Cooperative honors employees for years of service
- Team USA brings home high placements and accolades
- Judge Cheryle Gering reappointed as Presiding Judge of First Judicial Circuit
- Turner County Weekly Commissioners Meeting
- Know your Neighbor
- Diane Rosemary Goodhope (Neuroth)
- Earle Geide
- Dianne Rist
- Lester “Les” E.Duerksen