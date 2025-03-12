“Centerville’s Lucky Leprechaun” Jean Peterson Renae Hansen | Editor When it came time to pick someone for our Know Your Neighbor feature for March, we naturally thought of St. Patrick’s Day. And around here, when many of us think of St. Patrick’s Day, we can’t help but think of Jean Peterson from Centerville, who has…
Latest News
- Tornadoes ready to take State B’s by storm!
- Marion’s Bear Care program receives state licensure, SD Community Foundation Grant
- History made at Bowlway Lanes
- Bringing home the Golden Megaphone
- Centerville Music Boosters and Music Department host Annual Pops Concert
- Saying goodbye to the courthouse
- Parker School Celebrates Read Across America with Dr Suess
- Turner County Weekly Commissioners meeting
- Beth E. Breen
- Lloyd L. Sorensen