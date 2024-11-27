Knutson’s Western Store closing after more than 53 years

The Knutsons and relatives pose in front of their original Knutson’s Western Store storefront in the Cenex plaza (now Truck Towne) in Beresford in 1971. (Photo/Submitted) Riva Sharples | Writer After more than half a century in business, Knutson’s Western Store – the store located in Beresford’s Truck Towne Plaza that provided all the essentials…