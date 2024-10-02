Sherman coaches from the sidelines at a Cougars football game this year. (Photo/Faydra Christensen) Ryan Deal | 605 Sports Kobee Sherman is paying it forward. In March 2023, Sherman was diagnosed with osteosarcoma cancer in his knee, which spread to his clavicle, vertebrae and lungs. The tumor prevented him from playing sports his senior season at…
Latest News
- Centerville Band sweeps Watchdog Marching Festival
- Kobee Sherman organizes Midwest Miracles Classic for pediatric cancer families
- Planning for 25th Cornstock underway, help needed for final event
- Marion Band puts on show in Marion Park
- Pleasant Valley Lutheran Church celebrating 150th anniversary in 2025
- With 1,250 competitors, this year’s Watchdog Band Festival was biggest ever
- Weekly commissioners meeting
- Steven C. Monteith
- David Jerome Lien
- Dawne Marie Jepsen Hartmann