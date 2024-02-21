Kobee Strong Day Send Off

Feb 21, 2024 | Features, Home, News

One family faces a challenge like no other Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor It has been a little less than a year since the brain numbing diagnosis of cancer. A young teen with everything going for him, and his family were flattened by the news. Kobee Sherman, then a junior at Viborg-Hurley school was told…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register