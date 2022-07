Kolton Lee Takes On Role of Bullfighter

Renae Hansen | Writer Kolton toys with the bull with his hat. (Photo/Faydra Christensen) Fans of the Irene Rodeo saw a familiar face playing an important part in the rodeo this past weekend. Viborg-Hurley High School alumni Kolton Lee is an up and coming name in the rodeo world as a bullfighter, and he had…