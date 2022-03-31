Lennox Area Ministerial Association

There are 12 churches that consistently have pastors gathering monthly. These twelve form the Lennox Area Ministerial Association (LAMA) and consist of Chancellor and Lennox area churches. They are Bethel Reformed, Chancellor Reformed, Delaware Reformed, Ebenezer Presbyterian, Faith Presbyterian, First Baptist, First English Lutheran, Germantown Independent, Second Reformed, St. Magdalen Catholic, Turner County Evan. Presbyterian,…