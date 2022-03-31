There are 12 churches that consistently have pastors gathering monthly. These twelve form the Lennox Area Ministerial Association (LAMA) and consist of Chancellor and Lennox area churches. They are Bethel Reformed, Chancellor Reformed, Delaware Reformed, Ebenezer Presbyterian, Faith Presbyterian, First Baptist, First English Lutheran, Germantown Independent, Second Reformed, St. Magdalen Catholic, Turner County Evan. Presbyterian,…
Latest News
- Presenting the 2022 Senior Class at prom
- Parker Wins State Visual Arts Championship
- PARKER PRIDE
- Names Released In Lincoln County Fatal Crash
- Lennox Area Ministerial Association
- Future Farmers of America Week
- Parker Public Library to celebrate National Library Week
- Winter sports awards presented
- March 31, 2022
- Historical evidence found northwest of town