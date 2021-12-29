Let 2021 go

Dawn Rye | Writer

For the first time in a while, New Year’s Eve may feel like a glimpse of hope for the future. If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that life is unpredictable. 

People have less than 48 hours to let go of everything that needs to stay in 2021, disappointments, hurts, grudges, mistakes, and missed opportunities, just to name a few. Twenty-twenty-two will be a year filled with fresh starts, new beginnings, new chapters, chances and possibilities. 

Your annual resolutions may feel different than before, and it’s essential to take stock of what’s necessary for your life long before the clock strikes midnight.

Try setting a goal once a month to do something you’ve never done before.  

Open up a savings account can offer a peace of mind when feeling tempted to splurge. Twenty percent of someone’s annual income should go into savings, by saving as little as $100.00 and working up towards your goal. 

Help the environment by carry a reusable tote bag to the supermarket, purchase a set of eco-friendly metal straws and recycle as much as possible.

Be kind to yourself and others. 

A small act of kindness will suffice. Text a friend you haven’t heard from in a while. Call your parents. Cook a meal for your partner. Treat yourself to a cupcake from your favorite bakery. 

Changer your look by taking a few inches off your hair, try a new hair color, get a tattoo, or simply switch up your personal style. Make 2022 the year you decide to embrace bold colors, mix patterns, and find the courage to wear outfits you’ve always wanted to but never thought you could pull off.

