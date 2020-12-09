LIGHTING UP THE TOWN

Multiple elves helped out grandparents Leigh and Bruce Krumbach on Saturday, Dec. 5 at the lighted Christmas parade in Parker

Last Saturday, Dec. 5, Parker’s Main Street came alive with the help of local businesses and the Parker FFA.

The FFA group organized a different sort of Christmas event this year due to the pandemic that has shut down so many events throughout the country. Because of the cancellation of Hometown Christmas, the group opted to still host a parade.

And so, last weekend, businesses stayed open later hours to attract customers and the FFA put together a socially distanced lighted Christmas parade with over 25 entrants, bringing hundreds to Main Street.

Prizes were also given out to the winning floats. Earning best overall was the Kleinsasser family and businesses, Countryside Impressions and Sporting Goods and Dandelion Wishes. Earning most creative was 605 Lumber and Supply and Best Spirit went to Parker/Marion Cub Scout Pack 648. Best lights went to the Marion Fire Department.