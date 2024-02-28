Livewires 4-H report

The Livewires 4-H Club had 14 members attend the January meeting held at Air Maddness in Sioux Falls (photo/submitted) Izabella Kastner | Club Secretary The Livewires 4-H club met on Sunday February 18, 2024 at 5 p.m.at the Courthouse in Parker. Vice President Sage Lessman called the meeting to order. Allison Wilke led the flag…
