Local accidents include fatality

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a Harrisburg teen has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon north of Hurley.

A 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe was southbound on SD Hwy 19 near the intersection with 280th Street. A 2002 Ford Taurus was eastbound on 280th Street and failed to stop at the intersection. The vehicle entered the intersection and collided with the Hyundai.

Mason Robertson, the 17-year-old male driver of the Ford, was pronounced dead at the scene. His seat belt use is under investigation.

Kara Ulmer of Tea, was the 21-year-old female driver of the Hyundai. She sustained minor injuries. She was wearing a seat belt and was not transported to the hospital.

The other accident, which happened about one-and-a-half miles east of Marion last week, involved Chrisy Moore of Marion as well as two teens.

Moore, driving a 2013 Chevrolet Impala, was westbound when she crossed the centerline and hit an eastbound 2006 Ford Escape XLT in which the teens were driving. Both were wearing the seat belts and were transported via ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital. Moore was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital and charges are pending.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate these crashes. All information is only preliminary at this point. The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.