Local accidents include fatality

By | Posted 5 hours ago |

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a Harrisburg teen has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon north of Hurley.

A 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe was southbound on SD Hwy 19 near the intersection with 280th Street. A 2002 Ford Taurus was eastbound on 280th Street and failed to stop at the intersection. The vehicle entered the intersection and collided with the Hyundai.

Mason Robertson, the 17-year-old male driver of the Ford, was pronounced dead at the scene. His seat belt use is under investigation.

Kara Ulmer of Tea, was the 21-year-old female driver of the Hyundai. She sustained minor injuries. She was wearing a seat belt and was not transported to the hospital.

The other accident, which happened about one-and-a-half miles east of Marion last week, involved Chrisy Moore of Marion as well as two teens. 

Moore, driving a 2013 Chevrolet Impala, was westbound when she crossed the centerline and hit an eastbound 2006 Ford Escape XLT in which the teens were driving. Both were wearing the seat belts and were transported via ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital. Moore was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital and charges are pending. 

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate these crashes. All information is only preliminary at this point. The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Comments are closed.

  • Saying goodbye to a piece of school history

    5 hours ago
    by

    Sheriff’s office received grant to hire deputy

    5 hours ago
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, a motion was made to approve the grant for […]

    Parker awarded $1,845.00 for mosquito control

    5 hours ago
    by

    PIERRE – More than 200 South Dakota cities, counties and tribes will share in $500,000 in grants intended to control […]

    The Fair will not go on

    July 1st, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor The Turner County Fairgrounds will sit idle next month when it comes time for the […]

    Merrill ‘s conditional use permit granted

    July 1st, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s planning and zoning meeting, Allen and Kristie Merrill petitioned the board to operate […]

  • Roth’s driveway application approved

    July 1st, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, a motionwas  made to approve the driveway application for […]

    New requirements for hunting and fishing

    July 1st, 2020
    by

    Tammy Chamley |  Dells City Journal Editor The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department (GFP) is requiring the habitat […]

    Andersen retires after 38 years

    June 26th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Marlys Andersen started her career at the Turner County Courthouse in 1982 and on Tuesday, June […]

    Roth driveway application tabled

    June 26th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, a motion was made to table Gordon Roth’s driveway […]

    Board revokes permit

    June 26th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Last week the Monroe Town Board and citizens addressed concerns regarding property issues. Board member Troy […]

  • What’s Happening

    Parker Blue 10U still perfect at 9-0

    Shane Merrill | Writer Parker Blue had another perfect showing last week, facing the #2 and #3 ranked teams in […]

    Nikki Lavonne Anderson Rowenhorst

    74 Thursday, June 25 Parker Nikki is the daughter of Gladys Wilson Anderson, Robert Montondo and Wallace Anderson and was […]

    Waldo Jorgensen

    93 Friday, June 19 Hurley Waldo Jorgensen was born on Dec. 13, 1926, in Viborg. Waldo married Marilyn Myreholt on […]