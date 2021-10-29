Local bowling alley operators join the Hall of Fame

submitted by Brad Shardin

Gene and (the late) Jean Graber are a perfect fit for the Pioneer Award given by the South Dakota USBC Association, due to their unwavering dedication to keep the sport of bowling alive in a small South Dakota community for 45 years straight. The Grabers were recently inducted into the SD USBC Bowlers Hall of Fame.

The Grabers literally rolled into Bowlway Lanes in Marion in 1968 when they were asked to operate the four-lane bowling alley for the current owner at the time, the late Herman Opp. Graber said he was asked to rent it for the first year, and then he decided he kind of enjoyed running it and bowling there, so they purchase the building, lanes, equipment and entire business in 1969.

Gene indicated that Mr. Opp said, “After five or six years of running the bowling alley, you will be ready to get rid of it again.” Forty-five years later, Gene turned over the keys to Brad Shardin in 2014. Despite the change of hands, Graber remained an active bowler at the establishment until 2016 when he hung up his bowling gear and called it good.

The normal weekly schedule for nearly half of the 45 years was Monday night women’s league and Wednesday and Thursday men’s leagues with both early and late shifts starting in late August and running until the first week of May. Graber said that was enough to keep him busy, as he also tended to the building, lanes, and equipment. His late wife, Jean helped with the league bookwork and recordkeeping. Graber enjoyed working on the machines and electrical items as he previously operated a TV and radio repair business while running the bowling alley.

Gene said that the machines could be a challenge at times, but overall Brunswick made a good piece of equipment back when those automatic pinsetters were installed in 1962. At the time, Freeman and Parker also had bowling alleys operating, but since have both closed down.

Over the years, several junior high and high school classes came to Bowlway Lanes for PE classes, making the three-block walk from the school to learn bowling and keeping score. In addition to the PE classes, the Grabers hosted youth bowling leagues for several years on Saturdays and Sundays to help the youth become involved with bowling at a young age. Some of those young bowlers have helped keep the leagues going over the years, and others just have the memories of bowling down there when they were young.

Graber’s earliest experience with bowling dates back to his Army days, and he bowled all of the 45 years he owned the bowling alley and up until 2016. He participated in numerous state bowling tournaments, placing pretty good a few times, but doesn’t recall ever winning any of them. With that, he also pointed out that his “forgotter is working better than ever!”

Over the course of the 45 years of operating the bowling alley, Gene and Mrs. Jean (as they were affectionately known) never had anyone else run the bowling alley. There were there to open it up and close it each night.

In addition to bowling, they had a small assortment of food, candy, snacks and pop for people to purchase. At one time they had pool tables in the basement, pinball machines and a foosball table. Gene recalled spending all of their winters at the bowling alley and only closing if weather was really nasty, or there was a severe snowstorm.

Official records of the lanes being USBC certified date all the way back to 1968 and are preserved at the lanes. Graber also noted that there was not a perfect 300 game bowled at the lanes the entire time it was under his direction. He took pride in making sure the lanes were USBC approved just in case someone did roll that illusive perfect game, it would be on a certified lane.

