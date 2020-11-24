Local businesses important for survival

From gift baskets at Jones Food Center to gifts for young and old alike at Countryside Impressions, businesses in Parker have so many options when it comes to shopping local this holiday season.

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor

Businesses big and small are dependent on the shopping habits of others to make their businesses successful. In large towns, with big box businesses, they tend to have a larger selection of items, bringing in a larger crowd.

But locally, those small businesses, who have a smaller selection, also usually have a niche when it comes to selling quality items.

And Parker is no stranger to small businesses who have a unique selection for shoppers.

Small Business Saturday, from Tuesday, Nov. 24 to Monday, Nov. 30, is dedicated to supporting small businesses during a campaign launched by American Express to inspire consumers to shop local during the holidays. Small businesses play a crucial role in the local community. Shopping local means more money for these communities.

The national pandemic has caused many local small businesses to close their doors and suffer economic losses.

But in Parker, with so many locally owned stores offering hand made items, bakery goods, sporting supplies, fishing gear, artwork, home décor, clothing and much more, shoppers are able to get what they want and support the community in the process.

Jones Food Center general manager Bob Starr explained that the importance of shopping local keeps the tax base strong.

He noted that when shoppers spend their dollars locally, they are keeping the workforce in the community strong.

Starr noted that although they can’t always meet the needs of the customer, they can offer a lot or at least try. He noted too that throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, they have kept their doors open and that Jones Food Center is a strong, local business that supports everybody.

“We have been strong taking care of people. We have employees who adapt and work their butts off to be serve the community,” he said.

Just down the street from Jones is the new Parker Ace Hardware, also locally owned and operated.

Starr, who oversees operations there too, noted that for the Parker community to have a hardware store like Ace is huge. He said before, Jones could purchase a few things, but not enough. Since Ace opened, Starr said that they worked to meet 75-80 percent of people’s needs.

And it seems to be working. From power tools, to paint, project supplies and gifts, Ace has thousands of items for shoppers to check out.

Starr said, “When shopping at Ace, you provide local employees full-time jobs/tax base and a hardware store that is not going anywhere.”

