Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor April brings many things, rain, taxes, city government and school board elections. Last week, elections were held across Turner County to fill open positions.In Dolton, and election was held between Cory Kleuber and Melinda Mellegard. As a result, Kleuber received 11 votes and Mellegard received eight.In Marion, a school board…
Latest News
- Gov. Noem honors Centerville as Community of the Year
- Welcome back, Deputy Zick
- New pastor leading First Baptist Church in Viborg
- Viborg strives to become Cardiac Ready Community
- Local elections held across Turner County
- Hewitt steps in as new Activity Director at Wakonda Heritage Manor
- I-W school board approves hires for next year
- Quilts for McCrossan Boys Ranch
- Lyle Moldrem
- Robert “Bob” Boe