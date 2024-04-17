Local elections held across Turner County

Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor April brings many things, rain, taxes, city government and school board elections. Last week, elections were held across Turner County to fill open positions.In Dolton, and election was held between Cory Kleuber and Melinda Mellegard. As a result, Kleuber received 11 votes and Mellegard received eight.In Marion, a school board…