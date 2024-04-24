Logue retiring after 50 years on Main Street

Apr 24, 2024 | Home, News

Riva Sharples | Writer After 50 years working on Main Street, beloved Wakonda businessman and resident Charlie Logue is retiring. Logue, owner and operator of Charlie’s Bus Repair and Auto Service, will close his doors for business on April 30.Logue has spent his entire career working on Main Street in Wakonda.He began in the spring…

