Long time teachers Jensen and Dunham to retire from Viborg-Hurley HS this Spring

Mr. Leo Dunham will be retiring this Spring after serving as K-12 Librarian for 30 years. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Writer The Viborg-Hurley school district will be saying farewell to two of their longtime faculty this Spring, with the retirement of Kindergarten Teacher Mrs. Deb Jensen and K-12 Librarian Mr. Leo Dunham. The school…