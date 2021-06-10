Looking ahead to summer sports

Placing the fence post on new field

Last week Michaels Fence and Supply crewmembers placed posts and fence around the new field four, located north of field three at the sports complex. Field four is one of the many additions the Parker Ballpark Association has in store for the upgrades at the complex. Photo/Dawn Rye

Dawn Rye | Writer

Many are heading to the baseball fields to watch their favorite baseball or softball team this time of year. One may think baseball and softball are the same, but in athletes’ eyes, the game’s tempo and rules vary.

This is no different for the Parker Ballpark Association who is busy planning for the future of Parker baseball and softball teams. Up until recently, the group was planning on placing lights on field three at the town’s athletic complex. However, those plans recently changed.

Parker Ballpark Association member Mike Van Vliet said the group chose instead to build a new field located north of field three based on the 55 T-ball players signed up for this season.

Additional upgrades include a new field and fence for field four and placing irrigation on field three. Along with the $25,000 allocated by the City of Parker each year, the board has 10 businesses who have placed signs up for sponsorships to help pay for the irrigation on field three.

He explained that the plan is to move the play center by field four next year and relevel field two as it has settled due to the rain. Another option they are looking at is adding a Green Monster, a large left field wall, so Parker could host teenier baseball games and place batting cages between fields three and four. This would give the complex four regular baseball fields and one teener field.

“Our youth don’t have enough places to go and do things and be active outside the home. And this gives them a chance just to go out and play,” commented Van Vliet.

He noted the five-year plan would include the batting cages, more fields, irrigation systems and allowing the school to gain their property back.

Anyone interested in purchasing a sponsorship for $500 for two years should contact Van Vliet or Peggy Berens, Ryan Wieman or Trent Kuchta.