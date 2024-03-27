Interim Turner County Sheriff Jamie Buteyn (photo/Monique Hurtado) Turner County Sheriff looks back, and forward Monique R. Hurtado | Writer Six months ago, the Turner County Commissioners’ appointed Jamie Buteyn as Interim Sheriff. There was no ‘passing of the baton’ and picking up the pieces has been difficult, yet Sheriff Buteyn has worked tirelessly towards…
Latest News
- Parker students sweep 2024 Visual Arts Contest
- St Mary’s church in Marion removed
- Looking back at the last six months
- Monroe man taken into custody after multiple complaints
- Viborg-Hurley Elementary lights up the stage with “Night at the Movies” concert
- Fake spring #2
- The future of the Chancellor Museum
- I-W students participate in band, choral festivals
- Irene-Wakonda celebrates Prom 2024
- Dates announced for swimming lessons in Wakonda