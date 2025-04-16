Lori Jorgensen, Spring Valley’s “Goat Whisperer”

Lori Jorgensen beams with happiness when she’s with her herd. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Editor Spring is the time for new life. The grass and the trees are turning green and flowers are starting to bloom, and new babies are popping up on farms all over the country. And at the Steve and Lori Jorgensen…