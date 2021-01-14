Luke retires after 40 years of service

By | Posted January 14th, 2021 |

On Wednesday, Jan. 6, Linda Luke retired after 40 years of serving in Turner County in the Sheriff’s Office. Luke spent her years serving the county and its residents as an administrative deputy. “You’ve been such a vital figure and role model for everyone in this office. You’ve dedicated your career to moving this office to forward toward the office we have today. We could never thank you enough,” said Sheriff Steven Luke.

