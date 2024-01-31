From left to right: Jennifer Heinricy, Fran Kippes, Amanda Sattler, Ron Nelson, Jim Huber, and Mary Garry enjoy lunch together. (photo/Monique Hurtado) Monique R. Hurtado | Writer Lunch, the meal that energizes you for the second half of the day, is a great time to rest and regroup to conquer the remainder of the day….
Latest News
- Turner County rallies to help find missing child during harsh blizzard conditions
- December Movie Nights: A season of giving at Lund Theatre, Viborg
- How to throw your hat in the ring
- Irene-Wakonda selling honey made by the school’s bees
- IW’s Sherman attends SD Junior High Honor Choir
- Centerville, I-W students earn Outstanding Performer awards at one-act play competition
- Celebrating the Marion One Act success
- Lunch is served! Come and get it!
- Turner County homeschoolers learn the in’s & out’s of the Sheriff’s Office
- January 30 Commissioners’ Meeting