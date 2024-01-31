Lunch is served! Come and get it!

From left to right: Jennifer Heinricy, Fran Kippes, Amanda Sattler, Ron Nelson, Jim Huber, and Mary Garry enjoy lunch together. (photo/Monique Hurtado) Monique R. Hurtado | Writer Lunch, the meal that energizes you for the second half of the day, is a great time to rest and regroup to conquer the remainder of the day….