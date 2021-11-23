Make a big impact by shopping small on Small Business Saturday

November 23rd, 2021

Dawn Rye | Writer

Situated between the long lines of Black Friday and the seemingly minute-long online deals of Cyber Monday is a relatively Small Business Saturday. 

What Is Small Business Saturday? Small Business Saturday celebrates small businesses and encourages consumers to shop locally at the start of the holiday shopping season. The holiday aids small businesses by drawing attention to their importance in our economy.

Each year, the annual event draws crowds to main streets across the county with great deals on products and services to help encourage local shopping.

Why does Small Business Saturday matter? Small Business Saturday is an essential holiday for shopping at local retail stores within the community. The holiday benefits the small business owners. However, consumers benefit by finding great new local products, services and supporting the local economy. Shopping locally also offers a unique product selection to shoppers who prefer to shop at local retailers.

In Parker, Twigs & Treasures on 215 N Main St. offers a wide range of Christmas decorations, candles, home décor signs, flavored teas, coffees, and ice drinks. In the same exact location, White Poppy Boutique offers unique clothes from jeans, sweaters and much more. 

Across the street at 224 N Main St., Dandelion Wishes offers youth clothing, toddler toys, Christmas decorations, mittens, hats and gloves. Customers can visit Countryside Impressions through the joint doorway and find gun ammo, hunting socks, unique items for the family or friend, police officers, firefighters, first responder, and homemade jams and snacks. 

If someone is looking for something special for the “gamer” in the family, Turbulent Games located at 100 S Main St. has family games, Dungeons & Dragons Adventure, Warhammer Indominus, Warhammer, Sigmar Dominion and much more.

