Making room for new school bus drop-off

By | Posted July 23rd, 2021 |

The Parker School District purchased the property on the northeast end of the school during the designing stage of Phase I for the new elementary. On Monday, July 19, Parker city officials tore down the house to allow the buses to come up on the east of the new building. Photos/Dawn Rye

Comments are closed.

  • Hot Hurley Nights takes a detour

    July 23rd, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Hot Hurley Nights has been a staple in the Hurley community for many years. With the […]

    Parker School Board ground breaking for Phase I

    July 23rd, 2021
    by

    Turner County lifts burn ban

    July 23rd, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer The Turner County’s burn ban took affect Wednesday, June 23 and at last week’s Turner County […]

    School Resource Officer program to continue

    July 23rd, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer At last week’s Parker School Board meeting, the board made a motion to sign the school […]

    Parker City helps replace trees

    July 23rd, 2021
    by

    Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor The Parker City Council held it’s regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday July 12.  […]

  • Got a complaint?

    July 23rd, 2021
    by

    Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor Parker will be implementing new procedures for citizens to register nuisance complaints with the city […]

    Taking her passion

    July 23rd, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Many people in the show cattle industry say the ability to clip and fit an animal […]

    New Century Press hires editor

    July 15th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye |Writer In a sense, everyone edits written materials. From book writers, speakers, students and journalists. Professional editors work […]

    Local kids take part learning pet care

    July 15th, 2021
    by

    Taking her career to the next level

    July 15th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye |Writer Everyone could say they go the extra mile when it comes to working. However, almost no one […]

  • What’s Happening

    Parker 14U wraps up season

    By Shane Merrill | Sports The Parker 14U baseball team wrapped up their season last week, playing in region 5 […]

    9-10 baseball finishes season at state

    Shane Merrill | Sports The 9-10 baseball team traveled to Canova last week for the season ending State VFW 10U […]

    Rita Ann Graber

    90 Tuesday, June 29 Freeman Rita Ann (Graber) Graber was born Feb. 14, 1931, east Freeman to Carl J. and […]