Principal discussed MAP growth for Parker students

During last week’s Parker School Board meeting, Principal Janelle Johnson discussed MAP Growth is an assessment for measuring achievement and growth in K–12 math, reading, language usage and science. Photo/Dawn Rye

Dawn Rye | Writer

During last week’s Parker School board meeting Principal, Janelle Johnson discussed that she wants to continue growing the K–12 math, reading, language usage and science programs using MAP.

Johnson explained it’s an adaptive computer test that tests the students three times a year, fall, winter and spring. Regardless of the grade level, a student MAP can access where their skills are currently at that measure’s growth over time. The first question on the test will access the student themselves, not their grade level. Johnson said when a student truly applies themselves on the MAP test, it will provide accurate results. She noted it’s a tiered test and the more correct answers, the more complex the questions get. Johnson stated if a student starts where their growth is supposed to be but struggling, it will lower the standards to allow the students the opportunity to work their way back with confidence.

She said the test questions are similar to the Smarter Balance testing and the students do have multiple-choice, drag and drop, short answers and essay questions. The kindergarten class takes the math and reading portion of the exams, while the third grade through grade 11 tests all four areas.

“I love MAP, as a teacher, I love love love MAP. I can click on a student’s name and it will tell me underneath those four categories what is the one major area that I should start with my student,” commented Johnson.

MAP aligns with the state standards and lots of tools on the MAP side to help identify the students’ skills and needs. Johnson noted it personalizes instructions for its students. Whether they are above grade level or under grade level, MAP color coats help provide family-friendly reports. It also gives helpful hints to parents that could help their child succeed in the four categories.

The following MAP test schedule would be Aug. – Sept. 15, Dec. 20 – February 2022, April – May 2022.

Johnson said when it comes to scores, she enjoys data and Johnson wants the students to be in the green. Orange or yellow means the students almost meet their average growth and red standards indicate the student is at risk. Eighty-seven percent out of 398 students meet or exceeded their MAP growth. Twelve percent of the students didn’t meet the MAP growth.

Regarding the reading portion, 87 percent of the students meet their growth in the spring. Johnson believes that development is essential.

She understands that some MAP results can be scary, but the school needs to look at the positives of those students’ growth in the MAP skills.

Board member Ransom Jones asked is MAP projected growth set by the state?

Superintendent Donavan DeBoer said NWEA takes national results into their algorithm when students take test it labels them into achievement areas.

