Marion American Legion to host soup-sandwich event

By | Posted October 29th, 2020 |

Dawn Rye | Writer
The Marion American Legion members will host their annual soup-sandwich event Wednesday, Nov. 11 and all are welcome.
Gary Dykstra said vegetable beef soup, chicken noodle, chili, ham sandwiches and dessert cupcakes would be served from 4:30 p.m. until the food is gone.
He noted the American Legion has been hosting the soup-sandwich even for the last 25 years and currently have 39 members.
Dykstra said that American Legion members are providing all the food. He said they are offering curbside carry out services and people are asked to call Jennifer at 605-251-0635 if they would like to utilize the service.
Dykstra explained if people wanted to attend the event, the tables would be separated for social distancing and they are encouraging people to wear a mask.
Dykstra commented all donations go back into the school so that the legion can provide a $500 scholarship to a senior each year.

Comments are closed.

  • What’s next for Parker School

    October 29th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Parker School Board informational meeting to the public, board members addressed the community […]

    First snow of the season

    October 29th, 2020
    by

    With consistent light to moderate snowfall in the Midwest, Turner County received approximately four inches of snow from Saturday, Oct. […]

    Highway Superintendent addresses culvert concerns

    October 29th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, Commissioner Mick Miller addressed concerns regarding burning corn stalks. […]

    Parker-Marion Troop raising funds for Turner County Food Pantry

    October 29th, 2020
    by

    The Sioux Council, Boy Scouts of America, is once again helping to meet the less fortunate need in the area […]

    Local father-son duo take part in sequel short film

    October 29th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer A local father-son duo was given the opportunity to take part in a short film squeal […]

  • Turner County residents to cast their vote during general election

    October 21st, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer As the 2020 general election date is fast approaching, voters will head to the polls on […]

    Full Circle Dairy approved for amended conditional use permit

    October 21st, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Tuner County planning and zoning meeting, a motion was made to approve the […]

    Full Circle Dairy requesting 7,000 head dairy

    October 21st, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, A1 Development Solutions updated the board on Full Circle […]

    Parker School Board addresses “Return to Learn” handbook regarding COVID

    October 21st, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s school board meeting a motion was made to change the verbiage in the […]

    Senior Citizens holding strong despite COVID

    October 21st, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Fifty years ago, senior citizens in and around Parker started working to create a senior […]

  • What’s Happening

    Dorothy Neuberger

    95 Thursday, Oct. 22 Canistota Dorothy Ferne Bormann was born on April 3, 1925 to Henry and Anna (Nelson) Bormann […]

    Gregory John Koller

    69 Friday, Oct. 23 Marion Our sweet Greggy never met a person that he didn’t love. Many people were touched, simply […]

    Gerry Benney-Magnuson

    92 Thursday, Oct. 23 Marion Geraldine Ann (Koller) Benney-Magnuson was born on July 5, 1928 on a farm southeast of Parker. […]