Marion American Legion to host soup-sandwich event

Dawn Rye | Writer

The Marion American Legion members will host their annual soup-sandwich event Wednesday, Nov. 11 and all are welcome.

Gary Dykstra said vegetable beef soup, chicken noodle, chili, ham sandwiches and dessert cupcakes would be served from 4:30 p.m. until the food is gone.

He noted the American Legion has been hosting the soup-sandwich even for the last 25 years and currently have 39 members.

Dykstra said that American Legion members are providing all the food. He said they are offering curbside carry out services and people are asked to call Jennifer at 605-251-0635 if they would like to utilize the service.

Dykstra explained if people wanted to attend the event, the tables would be separated for social distancing and they are encouraging people to wear a mask.

Dykstra commented all donations go back into the school so that the legion can provide a $500 scholarship to a senior each year.