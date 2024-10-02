Marion Band puts on show in Marion Park

Oct 2, 2024 | Home, News

Musicians stood in the park and played an assortment of musical selections as the setting sun illuminated them. (Photo/Alan Astleford) Alan Astleford | Writer Members of the Marion band performed in the Heib Memorial Park on September 26. The band was composed of about eighteen marching band musicians who performed for nearly a half hour….

This content is for Online Subscription and Back to School Special members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here