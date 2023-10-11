Marion celebrates Homecoming 2023

Oct 11, 2023 | Home, News

Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor It was a bitterly cold and windy day for a parade, but that didn’t slow down the students and staff in Marion. The show must go on, as they say. So the town of Marion bundled up and carried out the events of the day last Friday.During the pep rally,…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register