Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor It was a bitterly cold and windy day for a parade, but that didn’t slow down the students and staff in Marion. The show must go on, as they say. So the town of Marion bundled up and carried out the events of the day last Friday.During the pep rally,…
Latest News
- Saltzman celebrates world arm wrestling title
- Marion celebrates Homecoming 2023
- Angel Albums fundraiser helps grieving families cope
- “The Pumpkin Man” visits local schools
- Turner County Board of Commissioners re-cap
- Viborg Avenue of Flags meeting will be held on October 18
- Know your neighbor
- “From the Front Porch”
- Dennis Borgers
- Thirteen teams participate in Irene Cross Country meet