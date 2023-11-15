Marion FCCLA sponsored Veterans Day program

SD National Guard member Alexa Gortmaker Sang The National Anthem. (photo/Alan Astleford) Alan Astleford | Writer Marion FCCLA sponsored the Veterans day program in the Marion school. The colors were presented by Legion members Gary Dykstra and Tom Sparrow. Welcoming those in attendance were Kallie Johnson and Anna Olson. Hailey Stahl gave the thought for…