Marion man indicted on three counts

Monique R. Hurtado | Staff writer Two weeks ago, Donald Briggs of Marion was indicted by the grand jury on three counts. According to court documents, it was discovered that on November 15, “he entered or remained in an unoccupied structure with intent to commit the crime of theft”, which resulted in one count of…
Latest News
