Marion prepares for a summer celebration!

Jun 12, 2024 | Features, Home, News

2023 Parade Marshall Brad Schardin rides on the Bowlway Lanes float in last year’s parade. Renae Hansen | Editor Summer is here and with it comes all of the celebrations that our towns have come to know and love. Marion will kick off the fun with their Summer Celebration this weekend, June 14, 15 and…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register