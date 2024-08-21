Marion School Board meeting held August 8

Aug 21, 2024

Alan Astleford | Writer The Marion community school board held their August meeting on August 8 in the music room. All board members along with Superintendent Berens, Principal Liberman and business manager Crystal Longe were present. The formalities of conflict of interest, approval of agenda and consent motion were acted on. There were no delegations….

