Marion School Board meeting held March 10

Alan Astleford | Writer The Marion School Board met in session on Monday, March 10, 2025 in the music room with all board members present. Superintendent Brosnahan, Principal Leberman, Business Manager Crystal Longe and Teacher Heidi Johnson. Resignations from Mr. Nathan Epp, girls basketball and Tasha Olson, cheerleading coach were approved. Johnson presented a concise…