Marion school board meeting held

Oct 23, 2024 | Home, News

Alan Astleford | Writer The Marion school board held their October meeting Monday, October 14. The administration met with all board members. Two teachers reported on the progress of classes, different grades. Superintendent Brosnahan and Leberman gave their respective reports. Life insurance was discussed for school personnel. They updated the elementary handbook, approved COOP Architect…

