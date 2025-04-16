Alan Astleford | Writer The Marion school board met in regular session Sunday, April 13 in the music room. The meeting had originally been scheduled for Monday, April 14 but was moved because of a conflict with another activity. Most of the available seating was filled by those attending. The resignations of Linda Luke, oral interp advisor…
Latest News
- The Hunt is on!
- Anne Christiansen receives HFMA Founders Medal of Honor Award
- On God’s Payroll: From the Depression Era Prairies of South Dakota to the WWII Islands of the South Pacific and Back
- VDC holds ribbon cutting to welcome Blazing Dealz store
- Marion School Board meets, approves sports co-op with Parker
- Rose Haan
- Denise Ihnen
- Ariel Lynne O’Donnell
- A king suffered silently
- Lori Jorgensen, Spring Valley’s “Goat Whisperer”